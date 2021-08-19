BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.01.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 43,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSE BJ opened at $51.93 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

