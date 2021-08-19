Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 257,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

