BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.91 ($70.48).

A number of analysts have commented on BNP shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

BNP traded up €0.48 ($0.56) on Thursday, reaching €53.34 ($62.75). 2,115,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €52.76. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

