Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$51.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.16.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$46.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.73. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

