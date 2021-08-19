Bodycote’s (BYPLF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

BYPLF stock remained flat at $$11.85 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.