BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $85.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $86.05 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 60.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.