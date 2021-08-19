Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives C$4.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

BNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,389. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Also, insider William Oberndorf purchased 1,021,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. Insiders bought a total of 1,061,354 shares of company stock worth $6,871,258 over the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

