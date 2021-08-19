BonusCloud Price Hits $0.0005 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $45,846.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00847359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102497 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.