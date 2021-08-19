Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Trimmed by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of BAH traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $81.31. 1,178,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,097. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

