BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $49.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.36.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
