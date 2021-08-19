BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $49.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 59,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

