BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 1,701,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,845. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

