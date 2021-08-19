Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

EPAY stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

