Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,228.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $275,189.16 and approximately $52,228.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.55 or 0.00849374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00047478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00102601 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

