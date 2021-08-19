Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

NYSE HII opened at $201.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

