Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in McKesson by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in McKesson by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in McKesson by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $199.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

