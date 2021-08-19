Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 24,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $518,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

