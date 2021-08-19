BOX Token (BOX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $32.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.06 or 0.00584354 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

