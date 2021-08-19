BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Head to Head Analysis

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CalAmp alerts:

71.1% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CalAmp and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $308.59 million 1.29 -$56.31 million $0.06 187.50 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 9.23 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CalAmp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CalAmp and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 1 0 4 0 2.60 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

CalAmp currently has a consensus target price of $14.90, indicating a potential upside of 32.44%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -13.16% 0.21% 0.05% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Risk and Volatility

CalAmp has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CalAmp beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.