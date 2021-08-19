Brian J. Doerger Sells 14,584 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. United Bank increased its stake in eBay by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 20.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 101,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of eBay by 65.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

