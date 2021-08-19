Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) versus Centene (NYSE:CNC) Critical Contrast

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Centene (NYSE:CNC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bright Health Group and Centene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Centene 0 4 14 0 2.78

Bright Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 95.99%. Centene has a consensus target price of $83.23, suggesting a potential upside of 30.42%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Centene.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Health Group and Centene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centene $111.12 billion 0.33 $1.81 billion $5.00 12.76

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Bright Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Centene shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Centene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and Centene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Centene 0.61% 10.39% 3.88%

Summary

Centene beats Bright Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid. The Specialty Services segment offers healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

