Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Stephens lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

