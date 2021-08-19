Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $72,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.77. 69,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

