Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million.

AGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGLE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 284,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

