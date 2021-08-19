Brokerages Anticipate AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVITA Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.40). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVITA Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $424.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.99.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

