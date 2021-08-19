Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

DRQ stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 5,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $10,974,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 140.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.