Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.31 Million

Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $326.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the lowest is $325.60 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS opened at $648.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.57 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $679.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.07.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

