Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,356. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $863.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $195,178.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

