Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.09. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $144.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.23. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $13,718,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

