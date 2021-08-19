Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.11. 794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $423.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.