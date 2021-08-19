Brokerages Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.29). Despegar.com posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 384,221 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,612,000 after buying an additional 551,960 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 1,100,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after buying an additional 231,758 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 465,292 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

