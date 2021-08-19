Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.73. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $49.43. 845,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,506. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $927,900. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,874,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.