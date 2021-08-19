Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 3,925,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SM Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SM Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

