Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

YUMC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,235. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.