Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 195,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

