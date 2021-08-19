Brokerages Set SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT at $13.75

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

