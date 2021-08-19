Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price at $105.50

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $7,715,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,864.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 106,807.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $89.67. 1,516,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,490. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

