Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $252.88

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.88.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.70. The company had a trading volume of 406,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

