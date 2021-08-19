Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$157.25

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Laurentian downgraded WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$0.86 on Monday, reaching C$161.65. 26,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,803. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 48.37. WSP Global has a one year low of C$82.95 and a one year high of C$162.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.29.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

