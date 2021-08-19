Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.