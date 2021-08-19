BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

BSRTF opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

