BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of BTBIF stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTBIF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.