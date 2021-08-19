BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,031,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,407. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

