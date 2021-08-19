BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,589,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after buying an additional 2,391,625 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.42. 32,350,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,262,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

