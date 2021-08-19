BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in BlackRock by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $903.78. 424,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $883.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $924.97. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.