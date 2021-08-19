BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,076 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 458,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,397,000 after purchasing an additional 131,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $206.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.18. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.