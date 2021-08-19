BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,352 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,954,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,603,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

