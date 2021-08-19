BTR Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

CLX opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.23. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

