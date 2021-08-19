BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $341.87 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

