BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 223.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

