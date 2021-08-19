Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Short Interest Update

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 71.7% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 3.9% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAQ opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

